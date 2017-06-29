Kate reveals mum Carole Middleton has a secret crush on Roger Federer The Duchess of Cambridge shared her memories in new BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared an eye-opening anecdote about her mum Carole Middleton, revealing that the businesswoman has a secret crush on tennis star Roger Federer. Kate was starring in a new BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, when she spoke about her love of tennis. "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful," she said.

Laughing, Kate revealed: "Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I don't think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too." The Swiss pro is a friend of the Middletons, and he and his wife Mirka were guests of honour at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews last month. Kate also revealed a more embarrassing anecdote about her dad Michael, saying: "My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"

"Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob," Kate revealed

Kate and her husband Prince William are regular fixtures at Wimbledon, but in 2013, the mother-of-two had to skip the men's singles final match when she was pregnant with Prince George. She asked her doctor if she could go but he told her "definitely not". "I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," said Kate, 35. "I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there but huge congratulations."

The sporty royal featured in the new BBC documentary in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, a patronage she took over from the Queen last year. Kate is due to attend Wimbledon on Monday – her first time in the role. She also revealed that her favourite tennis stars to watch as a youngster were Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Goran Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf, and that before she joined the royal family, she would queue up for hours to attend the tournament.

The Duchess and Prince William are regular fixtures at Wimbledon

GALLERY: Kate's best Wimbledon moments

"Being able to go into Wimbledon and be part of what is so amazing there, the atmosphere, is incredible, whether you're sitting on Henman Hill or are fortunate enough to be in one of the Centre Courts," said Kate. "Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, 'Yes, I could do the same' and get out the racket. Sadly, never the same results."

Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon will air on Sunday 2 July, 5.20pm to 6.35pm, on BBC One.