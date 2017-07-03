Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join parents Prince William and Kate on tour! George, three, and Charlotte, two, will be seen on a number of occasions

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are joining their parents on their summer tour of Germany and Poland, Kensington Palace has revealed. According to the palace, the young Prince and Princess will travel with their parents, and members of the public can "expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week".

The tour will take place from 17 to 21 July. Prince William and Kate will visit Warsaw, Gdansk, Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg. The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and will be Prince William and Kate's first official joint visit to Poland and Germany. The Duke of Cambridge made an official visit to Germany last summer.

Holiday like royalty in the hotels loved by William, Kate and the Queen

George and Charlotte will go on tour to Poland and Germany

The couple, both 35, have asked that this tour allow them opportunities to meet a wide variety of people in both countries. In addition to meeting leaders in business, government and civil society, William and Kate will prioritise opportunities to meet the young people of both countries, from entrepreneurs, to mental health campaigners, and bright young talents in music and the arts.

Loading the player...

Many are viewing the tour as another Brexit diplomacy tour to help maintain strong relationships as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. William and Kate's last tour abroad was a two-day trip to France in March. This summer trip will be Prince George's third official tour abroad. His first was to Australia and New Zealand in 2014, and his second was to Canada last September, which was Princess Charlotte's first official trip overseas. George will celebrate his fourth day on 22 July, one day after the tour ends.