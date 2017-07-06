The Queen reported to police for not wearing a seatbelt Someone dialled 999 as the monarch travelled to the Opening of Parliament

The Queen was reported to the police for not wearing a seatbelt as she travelled to the State Opening of Parliament in her official car last month. West Yorkshire Police said they had received a 999 call from a member of the public who spotted that the Queen was not strapped in as she was driven through London with her son, Prince Charles. They confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire."

The Queen pictured on her way to the State Opening of Parliament

Under UK law, it is compulsory to wear a seatbelt if one is fitted, but the Queen is immune from any civil or criminal proceedings. A statement on the British Monarchy website states: "The Queen is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law."

999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt. #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire — WYP Contact Centre (@WYP_CCC) 21 June 2017

Tom Donohoe, of West Yorkshire Police, said all too often 999 calls were made for non-emergencies. "I cannot stress enough that the 999 number is for emergencies only," he said, adding that the force typically received more than 1,000 emergency calls a day. West Yorkshire Police previously published a list of inappropriate 999 calls it has received – including someone complaining about a fly in their bedroom, and a request for a spare tyre.