The Queen reported to police for not wearing a seatbelt
Someone dialled 999 as the monarch travelled to the Opening of Parliament
The Queen was reported to the police for not wearing a seatbelt as she travelled to the State Opening of Parliament in her official car last month. West Yorkshire Police said they had received a 999 call from a member of the public who spotted that the Queen was not strapped in as she was driven through London with her son, Prince Charles. They confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire."
The Queen pictured on her way to the State Opening of Parliament
Under UK law, it is compulsory to wear a seatbelt if one is fitted, but the Queen is immune from any civil or criminal proceedings. A statement on the British Monarchy website states: "The Queen is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law."
West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had received a call reporting the monarch for not wearing a seatbelt
Tom Donohoe, of West Yorkshire Police, said all too often 999 calls were made for non-emergencies. "I cannot stress enough that the 999 number is for emergencies only," he said, adding that the force typically received more than 1,000 emergency calls a day. West Yorkshire Police previously published a list of inappropriate 999 calls it has received – including someone complaining about a fly in their bedroom, and a request for a spare tyre.
