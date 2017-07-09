Prince William and Prince Harry reflect on Princess Diana together for the first time: ‘She was the best mum’

For the first time, Prince William and Prince Harry have joined together to open up about their late mum Princess Diana. The royal brothers have commemorated their beloved mother, in honour of the 20th anniversary of her tragic death in 1997, in a new documentary. The film, entitled: Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, aired on ITV on Saturday and will air in America on HBO later in July. Both William and Harry candidly discussed their mother and paid tribute to the influence she has had on shaping their lives. “This is the first time that the two of us have ever spoken about her as a mother,” Prince Harry said in the documentary.

Princess Diana with her boys William and Harry Photo: Getty Images

A preview for the film shows the duo browsing through a private family album that their mum assembled. The collection clearly contains some of the most joyful moments of their childhood. As Prince William studies a photo of Diana holding him, while pregnant with Harry, he exclaims: “Believe it or not, you and I are both in this photograph, you’re in the tummy!” The pair share a laugh, as the clip continues to show pictures and home videos of the twosome with Diana.

Kate Middleton’s husband further opens up about his mum in the film, saying: “She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun.” The 35-year-old royal is seen smiling throughout the short preview, recalling his mother’s legacy. His 32-year-old brother sits beside him, also remembering his mum. “She was one of the naughtiest parents,” he says. William then adds in: “But she understood that there was a real life outside of Palace walls.”

Princess Diana took William and Harry on a ski trip Photo: Getty Images

“She was our mum,” Prince Harry says to the camera toward the end of the preview in a touching moment. “She still is our mum. And of course, as a son I would say this - she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that’s for sure.” Nick Kent, an Executive Producer of the film, promised: “This film will show Princess Diana in a way she has never been seen before, through the eyes of the two people who knew her best.”