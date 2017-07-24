Prince George's surname: which one will he choose for school? Members of the royal family often do not use a surname at all

When Prince George starts school in September, like all other children he will be enrolled with a first name and a last name on the school register. But which surname will the young Prince use? Members of the royal family traditionally don't use a surname; they are simply known by their first name in the public eye and His or Her Royal Highness. They can also be known by the name of their house, such as Windsor, which may be different to their surname, such as Mountbatten-Windsor.

George has two options – Mountbatten-Windsor, being a descendant of the Queen, or Cambridge, following in his father's footsteps. According to the royal family's official website, in 1960 the Queen and Prince Philip decided that their descendants would carry the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, to reflect both of their last names. For the most part, royals do not need a surname, but when they do, they would use Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince George has a choice of two surnames

However, George could also follow in his father Prince William's footsteps and take his dad's surname, not the Queen's. When Prince William and Prince Harry were enrolled at school and at university, they took the surname Wales in an ode to their father Charles, the Prince of Wales. During their military careers, William was known as Lieutenant Wales while Harry had the rank of Captain Wales. William's title before he married and became the Duke of Cambridge was His Royal Highness Prince William of Wales, while Harry's official style is His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales.

The little boy will start school in September

Similarly, George could go down the same route and take his dad's surname, meaning he would be known as George Cambridge at school. After all, his official title and style is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge.

The third-in-line to the throne is due to start school in September. He has been enrolled at the co-ed Thomas's school in Battersea, which currently has 544 day pupils, aged between four and 13. Term fees cost £6,385. Tatler's 2017 school report noted that "entry is selective at 4+; get your child's name down at birth".