Princess Olympia of Greece celebrates 21st birthday in 'birthday suit' The royal had a joint birthday party with her father last month

Happy Birthday Princess Olympia! The Greek royal turned 21 years old on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Prince Charles' goddaughter shared a photo of herself in Mykonos wearing a retro Lisa Marie Fernandez red bikini, while posing beside silver "21" balloons. Attached to the picture, the Parsons Design student wrote, "🚀✨In my birthday suit✨🚀."

🚀✨In my birthday suit✨🚀 A post shared by Olympia of Greece (@olympiagreece) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

The Princess' family also took to social media to shower the birthday girl with love. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal shared a candid snapshot of her only daughter from her husband Crown Prince Pavlos and Olympia's joint birthday celebration earlier this month.

Happy Birthday my darling beautiful @olympiagreece The world is your oyster and I am the proudest father ever ❤️🌟❤️Χρόνια Πολλά 🎂❤️🇬🇷 A post shared by Pavlos Crown Prince (@pavlosgr1) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

"Happy birthday Olympia sweet child of mine! You are beautiful inside and out and let that sunshine energy always shine on 🌞🌞🌞 love you love you ooh I just love you💕💕💕," the mum-of-five wrote alongside the photo.

Crown Prince Pavlos also posted a shot from his and Olympia's lavish birthday celebration writing, "Happy Birthday my darling beautiful @olympiagreece The world is your oyster and I am the proudest father ever ❤️🌟❤️Χρόνια Πολλά 🎂❤️🇬🇷.."

Happy 21st birthday Olympia! I love you 💗 A post shared by Achileas of Greece (@achi_of_greece) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Meanwhile younger brother Achileas-Andreas, 16, opted for a throwback of himself with the Olympia and their brother Constantine, 18 as kids, which he simply captioned: "Happy 21st birthday Olympia! I love you 💗."

Olympia opened up to HELLO! last year about her family relocating to New York, where she studies, admitting, "I'm really excited. I'm just so close to my family and my brothers – Princes Constantine, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristidis-Stavros – so I’m really excited to have them back."