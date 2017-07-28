Princess Margaret's grandson Arthur Chatto, 18, is the royal family's new heartthrob – see the photos! The Queen's former pageboy is quite the hunk judging by his latest Instagram photos

Say HELLO! to the royal family's new heartthrob, Arthur Chatto. The 18-year-old grandson of Princess Margaret has grown into quite the handsome hunk judging by his latest Instagram photos. Royal watchers will remember Arthur as the young son of Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret's daughter, who acted as a pageboy to the Queen. Over the years he has also been spotted at big family events, attending the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the occasional church service.

But gone are his boyish young looks and slight frame. Arthur has been showing off his beefed-up torso on Instagram, recently posting a topless selfie in which he flexed his muscles. The student, who is 23rd in line to the throne, is also proving to be quite the adventure junkie. He's been sharing photos of himself enjoying various outdoor pursuits, from Artic diving to ice climbing.

Arthur has been showing off his beefed-up torso on Instagram

Everything you need to know about Lady Sarah Chatto

Arthur appears to have just finished his school days at Eton College, where Princes William and Harry were also educated. At Eton, Arthur was a member of the Combined Cadet Force, which teaches pupils various military skills. He is likely to embark on a military career, like Harry, but according to the Daily Mail, Princess Margaret's grandson will continue his studies at Edinburgh University first.

He is due to start at Edinburgh University

His older brother Sam, 21, is already a student there. But unlike Arthur, Sam uses his Instagram to share inspirational, spiritual messages. Earlier this year, he wrote: "Happy Monday my darlings! I'm pumped and ready for a new week and all those exciting little tweaks I can make to form a new and more true ME. How do you start your week? Have a great one! Don't let the clouds stop you - keep heading for that blue smudge of sky."

Arthur and Sam are the two sons of Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto. Lady Sarah is incredibly close to her aunt, the Queen, and their bond grew even stronger after the death of Princess Margaret in 2002. Of all her cousins, it is Prince Charles who Sarah is said to remain closest to. The pair enjoy spending downtime painting together at Balmoral. Sarah was also a chief bridesmaid at Charles' wedding to Princess Diana and is a godmother to their son Prince Harry.