The results are in! Your favourite Princess Diana cover is… The winning front cover showed a carefree Diana on holiday with her sons William and Harry

You voted and the results are in! The favourite HELLO! magazine front cover of Princess Diana, as chosen by HELLO! Online readers, is issue number 236, which was printed in January 1993. The cover shows a carefree Princess lapping up the sunshine and waves as she and her sons William and Harry hit the beach. The royals were on holiday in the Caribbean, and clearly loving every minute as the 14-page spread showed.

The iconic cover won 21 per cent of votes, taking first place just ahead of issue number 668, which scored 20 per cent of votes and showed Diana on the eve of her 40th birthday. Printed in 2001, four years after her tragic death, the issue featured 13 intimate portraits taken on holiday – the last exclusive photographs of the People's Princess.

Your favourite Princess Diana cover as voted by the readers

In third place was issue number 673, pulling in 15 per cent of votes. This issue, also printed in 2001, recalled the royal wedding of the year when Prince Charles married Diana Spencer. The front cover showed a young Diana in her wedding dress – 20 years on – with an interview with one of her bridesmaids who revealed the untold dramas from the big day. Diana's handwritten letters, which told of her joy, isolation and heartache, were also printed in the magazine.

The cover that won second place

In fourth place with 14 per cent of votes was issue number 59 – a glorious portrait of Diana competing in her sons' sports day at school. "A mother to be proud of; Princess Diana at her unofficial best," read the cover line. Taking fifth place was issue number 481, winning nine per cent of votes. This issue was released just two months after the Princess' death and showed her landmine campaign winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

The cover that took third place

The complete list of favourite covers...

1. Issue number 236 - 21%

2. Issue number 668 - 20%

3. Issue number 673 - 15%

4. Issue number 59 - 14%

5. Issue number 281 - 9%

6. Issue number 442 - 7%

7. Issue number 468 - 5%

8. Issue number 8 - 4%

9. Issue number 27 - 3%

10. Issue number 165 - 2%