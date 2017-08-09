The Queen's favourite carriage horse retires after 14 years' service Daniel, a Windsor grey, served as a harness horse for the Queen's carriages

Prince Philip isn't the only member of the Queen's household to have retired from service. Her favourite carriage horse, Daniel, has also stepped down from his royal duties. Daniel, a Windsor grey, worked for 14 years as a harness horse for the Queen's carriages, and took part in a number of major events, including state visits, the opening of parliament and the monarch's birthday parade. He also appeared in the procession at Royal Ascot and the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and was the lead horse on the carriage that carried William and Kate through the streets of London following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.



The Queen was so fond of 22-year-old Daniel that a life-size statue of the gelding and his stable mate Storm can be found in Windsor. It was commissioned by residents in honour of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Daniel will now spend his days at the Horse Trust in Buckinghamshire. Jeanette Allen, the charity's CEO, told Horse and Hound: "It is a privilege to provide a tranquil retirement for horses and ponies that have served the country or our communities… Horses working at the Royal Mews belong to the nation and not, as many believe, to the Royal Family. So these magnificent animals, who have made the nation so proud on ceremonial occasions seen around the world, are as welcome as the horses that have served in the military or police. We will certainly give Daniel a very happy and loving retirement."