King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have visited those injured in the Barcelona terror attack in hospital. The king and queen were photographed at the Del Mar hospital, comforting victims and talking to hospital staff. Fourteen people were killed and 130 injured when a van drove into the crowd on the Ramblas Boulevard in the city. Queen Letizia took her time to speak to the injured during the hospital visit, smiling and chatting to victims as she held their hands.

Queen Letizia of Spain comforts a young victim of the attack

The previous day, King Felipe joined the Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, and the President of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, to hold a minute's silence in honour of the victims. The three men observed the minute silence while stood in a crowd at Placa de Cataluyna. After the moment of silence was over, the crowd began to applaud and chant, "We are not afraid," in response to the incident.

King Felipe VI of Spain meets survivors of the Barcelona attack

On Saturday, BBC news reported that Spanish police believe the driver of the van, Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, may still be alive and on the run. Police say the suspects were intending a larger attack but premature explosions at a house in Alcanar resulted in a change of plan. Four people have been arrested. The attack has been claimed by so-called Islamic State.

The Queen has sent her own message of support to the Spanish people and royal family. Her Majesty, 91, wrote the statement on behalf of herself and Prince Philip, 96, saying: "Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to Your Majesty, and the people of Spain, following the terrible terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils which killed and seriously injured many.”