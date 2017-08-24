Princess Diana superfan takes us inside her home filled with memorabilia Jo Dobson owns hundreds of plates, trinkets and pictures of Diana

As Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary approaches, her number one fan Jo Dobson has made it her life goal to keep the Princess' memory alive. Mrs Dobson, 78, from Gloucester, owns hundreds of plates, trinkets and pictures of Diana, filling her home in Hucclecote. "With a lot of people she's out of sight and out of mind, and it's wrong. She should never be forgotten. She was an icon," said Mrs Dobson. The royal fan, who founded the Diana Circle UK, added: "I say we should have a Diana Day and preferably on her birthday. We should have a Diana day."

She continued: "Diana meant the world to me and my husband. I think she was the greatest ambassador we've ever had. She did so much in her short life, more than anyone would do in a lifetime." Mrs Dobson has lent part of her collection to the Gloucester Life Museum to mark Diana's death anniversary this month. She asked Prince William and Prince Harry to visit the exhibition, but received a letter back sadly declining the invite.

The letter from the palace read: "Regrettably, I am afraid it will not be possible for Their Royal Highnesses The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry to visit the exhibition as their programmes have now been confirmed and it is not possible to add any additional engagements at this time. I have informed Their Royal Highnesses of the exhibition and your generous gesture."



Mrs Dobson also sent the Princes a poem she had written in memory of their mother. A reply from the royal brothers read: "It was so kind of you to write as you did and share your memories of the Princess, and to send the wonderful poem 'In Memory of Princess Diana'. Prince William and Prince Harry were touched by your thoughtfulness in taking the time to send them a copy of your poem. Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks for your letter and poem, and their best wishes."

But after 18 years of collecting, is there space for more memorabilia? "I've had to stop," said Mrs Dobson. "I can't collect nothing else. I think I've got enough to sit and look at."