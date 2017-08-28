Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill expecting baby number three

Princess Madeleine’s household is about to become a party of five. The Swedish royal announced on August 27 that she and husband Christopher O’Neill, 43, are having a third child. “Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting,” the 35-year-old shared on her Facebook page. “We look forward to four becoming five!”

READ: Princess Madeleine's daughter Princess Leonore begins preschool in Sweden

Madeleine and Chris are parents to Leonore and Nicolas

The couple, who wed in 2013, are already parents to three-year-old Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, two. Aside from their newest bundle, her brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia are getting ready to welcome their second child, who will join big brother Prince Alexander, one. And if that isn’t enough young royals under one roof, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle, five, and one-year-old Prince Oscar.

READ: Princess Madeleine steps into autumn with adorable photo of Princess Leonore

The Swedish royal family gathered for summer fun

Earlier this summer, the children’s book author brought her family to spend time with their cousins at Solliden Palace on the island of Öland in southern Sweden where they spend the summer months. She took to her personal Facebook page in mid July to share a beautiful family portrait writing, “Summer is family time! Happy summer everyone from all of us!”

READ: Princess Madeleine of Sweden celebrates Prince Nicolas' 2nd birthday

It was also recently announced that Princess Leonore will be attending preschool in Sweden. “HRH Princess Madeleine and her family permanently reside in London. However, they regularly spend longer periods in Sweden,” the press officer said. “The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does.”