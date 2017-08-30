Guess which royal has worked the most days this year so far Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry have carried out the least engagements in 2017

New figures have revealed which member of the British royal family has worked the most days this year so far – Princess Anne. The Queen's diligent daughter has clocked up 114 days – roughly twice as many as other members of her family. Anne, 67, was followed by Prince Charles who has worked 93 days, Prince Andrew who has notched up 71 and Prince Edward who has completed 55 days.

Meanwhile Prince Philip, who retired earlier this month, has spent 52 days on public engagements. The Queen has carried out 50 days and the Duchess of Cornwall 51. Both Prince William and Prince Harry have tied with 46 days, while Kate has completed the least engagements with 39 days of service. The figures were compiled by the Press Association from the Court Circular, the official listings of royal events.

Princess Anne is the only senior royal to complete more than 100 public engagements this year, the figures show. The Princess Royal's busy schedule sees her travel widely across the UK and overseas. Anne, who started undertaking public work at the age of 18, is still involved with over 300 charities, organisations and military regiments. She has also acted as President of Save the Children UK since 1970 and has been closely involved with the creation of several charities, notably The Princess Royal's Trust for Carers (now Carers Trust), Transaid and Riders for Health.

William, Kate and Harry will carry out a string of royal engagements next week. On Monday, Harry will travel to Manchester to visit a number of organisations and projects that help the local community. The Duchess, meanwhile, will visit the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London. On Tuesday, William will attend the National Mental Health and Policing Conference followed by a visit to the Under-20 England football team on Thursday.