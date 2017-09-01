Belgian royal children go back to school – see the photos The royal children waved goodbye to their dad King Philippe on their first day of school

It was the first day back to school for many children in Belgium and the royal family was no exception. King Philippe waved goodbye to his four children Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore as they left the palace in Brussels for their first day of school. The four young royals posed for a group shot uploaded on the royal family's Facebook page, with the caption: "Back to school!"

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's children started school on Friday

Princess Elisabeth, 15, and Prince Gabriel, 14, looked all grown up in the photos, coordinating in red. Elisabeth, who is first-in-line to the Belgian throne, wore a chic embroidered jacket, white top and black jeans while her younger brother Gabriel was smart in a red jumper and beige chinos. Nine-year-old Princess Eleonore, the youngest of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's brood, looked particularly sweet as she held onto her dad's hand on the way to school.

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium heads back to Eureka specialised school

Elisabeth, Gabriel and Eleonore all attend Sint-Jan Berchmans College in Brussels while their brother Prince Emmanuel, 11, is enrolled at the Eureka institution in Kessel-Lo, Leuven – a school that specialises in teaching children with learning disabilities, located just 20 kilometres away from Brussels. On Friday, Emmanuel was also pictured posing with his siblings, wearing a pale blue pullover and sand chinos.

King Philippe accompanied his children to school

In photos: royal children start their first day of school

Emmanuel used to attend the Sint-Jan Berchmans College in Brussels, but in 2012 it was announced that he was moving to the special Eureka school. According to the school's website, Eureka Education is "a non-profit organisation with a social purpose" that gives new opportunities to gifted students with learning disabilities. Children are aged between seven and 14 years old. Extra courses are held during the Easter and summer holidays, as well as after-school tutoring.