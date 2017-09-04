Prince William and Kate expecting their third child The couple are set to welcome a sibling for George and Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child together. A statement released by Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate is pregnant again, and that both families are thrilled by the news. It read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Prince William and Kate are expecting their third child together

William and Kate, both 35, are already the proud parents of three-year-old Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, who turned two in May. When Kate was pregnant with both of George and Charlotte, she suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum - a severe morning sickness. As a result, her pregnancy was announced earlier than the 12-week point because she had to skip some official engagements.

As expected, William and Kate are not revealing the sex of their baby. They left the gender of their first two children a surprise. Nevertheless, the couple's third child will be styled as the Prince or Princess of Cambridge, much like George and Charlotte.

The Duchess is again suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum

It may not come as a surprise that the Duke and Duchess are adding to their brood. Reports in the past have claimed that Kate, who has two younger siblings James and Pippa, wants "at least" three children. Friends suggested that Kate had her second child so soon after her first – George and Charlotte are only 22 months apart – because she is keen to have more children in the future. Growing up with a brother and a sister will have likely influenced Kate's decision to expand her family. She and Pippa have less than two years apart, while Kate shares a five-year age gap with her brother James.