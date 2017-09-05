Carole Middleton visits pregnant Kate at home as she suffers severe morning sickness The Duchess of Cambridge is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum

The Duchess of Cambridge received a comforting visit from her mother Carole Middleton as she battled severe morning sickness at home. Kate, who is pregnant with her and Prince William's third baby, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. On Monday, her mum Carole was pictured leaving Kensington Palace in a black Land Rover, having spent the day with her sick daughter.

Kate, who is believed to be between eight and 12 weeks pregnant, had to cancel her engagement on Monday afternoon. She was due to visit the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London but instead spent the day receiving treatment at home. Much like her two previous pregnancies, Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that causes nausea, vomiting, dehydration and food aversion. The Duchess was hospitalised during her first pregnancy with Prince George in 2012.

Carole and Kate pictured at Ascot earlier this summer

Kate's exciting baby news was announced by Kensington Palace on Monday morning. The statement noted that the Queen and members of both families "are delighted". During a visit to Manchester, Prince Harry was asked how he felt about the pregnancy news just hours after it broke. "Fantastic, great," he replied, giving a thumbs up. "Very, very happy for them." He also revealed that Kate was doing "ok" as she battles Hyperemesis Gravidarum. "I haven't see her for a while, but I think she's ok," he said.

The announcement comes as William and Kate, both 35, prepare to send their eldest child off to school for the first time. Future king George starts at fee-paying independent school Thomas's Battersea in south London on Thursday. William and Kate were both hoping to do the school run on George's first day at 'big school', but it is not yet known whether the Duchess will be up for it.