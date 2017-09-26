Prince Gabriel of Sweden's christening date announced Prince Carl's son was born on 31 August

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's newborn son Prince Gabriel will be christened ahead of the Christmas holidays. The Swedish Royal Court announced on Monday that the royal baby will be baptised on 1 December.

Like his older brother, Prince Alexander, Gabriel will be christened at Drottningholm Palace Church. Alexander wore the same cotton and lace christening gown that has been used by generations of royal babies, including his father Prince Carl Philip, for his baptism last September.

The Swedish royal couple welcomed their second son, Prince Gabriel, in August Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden

Sofia and Carl welcomed their second child together on 31 August. Following Gabriel’s birth, proud dad Prince Carl chatted with members of the media saying, "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mom. It's overwhelming."

On Sunday, 24 September, Sofia made her first public post-baby appearance stepping out with her husband and one-year-old son Prince Alexander to the Aurora17 military event held at Gärdet. The couple left their newborn son at home as they enjoyed the "Defense Day" festivities.