Kate makes radiant first appearance since pregnancy news announced The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception on World Mental Health Day

The Duchess of Cambridge made a radiant return to the spotlight on Tuesday evening as she attended a reception to celebrate World Mental Health Day. Kate, who has not been seen in public since she announced her third pregnancy in September, looked radiant in a blue lace Temperley dress at the Buckingham Palace event. The pregnant royal has been suffering from severe morning sickness and has been confined to her home, but it seems she is ready to return to official duty. Kate was joined by guests including Mind president Stephen Fry and former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night

It was only fitting that her first engagement this autumn was a reception to celebrate the contribution of those working in the mental health sector. Kate, who is a passionate campaigner for mental health, attended the reception with her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry. The event recognised the progress, hard work and dedication of those determined to raise awareness of mental health issues. Kate and William, both 35, and Harry, 33, were able to thank those working in various mental health organisations around the UK, and heard more about their work. During the reception, William also gave a short speech.

Earlier in the day, the royal brothers had hosted a reception at St James's Palace to celebrate the impact of Heads Together, their mental health initiative that comprises of eight charity partners. William and Harry gave speeches at the reception, and also met people who had supported the campaign and shared their own mental health stories.

Kate, William and Harry at the palace reception

Kate's new private secretary begins role

While William has been busy carrying out engagements in the UK, Harry has been promoting the Invictus Games in Toronto. Royal watchers have missed Kate, who has been recuperating at home as she battled hyperemesis gravidarum. The pregnant Duchess was so poorly that she had to miss her son Prince George's first day of school.

Kensington Palace had announced her pregnancy just days before in a statement that revealed: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum."