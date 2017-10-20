Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra looks all grown up at rare engagement The future Queen of Norway accompanied her mother and paternal grandmother

Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon's daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway looked all grown up during a rare public engagement on Thursday. The 13-year-old, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, was joined by her mother and paternal grandmother Queen Sonja for the unveiling of two new sculptures at her namesake sculpture park in Oslo. The teen looked chic for the occasion wearing a navy coat and matching scarf, which she paired with jeans and rain boots, while wearing her long tresses down.

The Norwegian Princess was on hand to unveil the bronze "Faceless Man" sculpture and the "Rogg Bif" sculpture, which is named after the letters of all the colors in the rainbow. The sculptures were drawn by children, who participated in a countrywide competition for fifth and sixth graders.

The royal teen looked all grown up for the October 19th outing with her mom and paternal grandmother Photo: Nigel Waldron/Getty Images

Princess Ingrid Alexandra's park, which features sculptures only designed by children, was established in 2016 and opened by her grandfather King Harald. At the time, His Majesty said in a speech, "They are here for you, they are to play and play with, not just for decoration." The future Queen is the oldest child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 44, and Crown Prince Haakon, 44. The royals also share son Prince Sverre Magnus, 11.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's daughter (right) is second in line to the Norwegian throne Photo: Nigel Waldron/Getty Images

Mette-Marit is also a mum to 20-year-old Marius Borg Høiby from a previous relationship. Earlier this year, the Crown Princess' oldest child quit his public life to pursue studies in the United States. In an emotional letter at the time, the mum-of-three penned, "I have first and foremost been a mother, adding, "It has been the greatest gift in my life."