Frankie Bridge joins Lisa Snowdon and friends at celebrity hotspot Soho Farmhouse The former Strictly Come Dancing stars shared photos from their break on Instagram

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne enjoyed a child-free mini break at celebrity hotspot Soho Farmhouse over the bank holiday weekend. The couple were joined by a group of friends including Lisa Snowdon and her fiancé George Smart, and documented the idyllic break for their fans on Instagram.

The getaway to the private member's retreat in Oxfordshire provided the group with the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy the sunshine in the 100 acre grounds of the estate. And Frankie revealed that there had been plenty of "fun and frolics" on the farm, posting an amusing photo of herself and Wayne both posing in a tin bathtub wearing green wellies, adding: "We don't like to do things by halves…"

Frankie and Wayne Bridge enjoyed a child-free weekend at Soho Farmhouse

Lisa posted a similar photo of herself in one of the luxury retreat's bathtubs, however she appeared to be soaking in a bubble bath, and added the caption: "Sundays…" with a heart emoji. The radio presenter also shared a snap of her indulgent bank holiday breakfast with her fiancé, which included scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and pancakes served with bacon and maple syrup. "When it's Monday but it feels like Sunday #bankholiday #sohofarmhouse #luckygirl #foodmonster," she captioned the post.

Lisa and her fiance George enjoyed an indulgent bank holiday breakfast

As well as enjoying the food and drink on offer at Soho Farmhouse, the group also spent plenty of time exploring the grounds on bicycles and taking in the natural beauty that surrounds the cabins. Lisa posted one photo of her partner George overlooking a group of ducks swimming in a pond, writing: "It's the simple things in life that make my heart swell – being surrounded by nature, feeling at peace and in love, you, hanging out in a bathrobe looking out at the world. Thank you for a beautiful weekend @i_smarticus." In another post as their fun-filled weekend came to an end, Lisa revealed she had enjoyed "a weekend full of proper belly laughs" with Frankie and their friends.

Both Frankie and Lisa shared a group photo from their fun weekend away

Soho Farmhouse has become known as a celebrity hotspot since it opened in 2015; the member's only retreat has been visited by Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle, while George Clooney, Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah, and Jamie and Louise Redknapp are all said to be fans of the lavish estate, where membership is said to cost around £1,600 per year.

