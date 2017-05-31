Pippa Middleton and James Matthews explore Sydney on second leg of their honeymoon Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews jetted to Sydney from French Polynesia

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have continued their incredible honeymoon with a trip to Sydney, Australia. The newlyweds, who spent the first week of their honeymoon at the Brando Resort in French Polynesia, were spotted exploring the city on Wednesday and looked blissfully happy as they strolled around hand-in-hand.

The sporty duo reportedly started the day with a jog through Sydney's historic Royal Botanic Gardens, which house scores of beautiful plants and floral displays, the perfect way to kick start a day of sightseeing. They were later seen around the Sydney Harbour area, where they took took a water taxi that would have no doubt offered views of the iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are in Sydney for their honeymoon

From there, Pippa and James jetted via seaplane to the exclusive riverside restaurant Cottage Point Inn, where they were spotted enjoying lunch with friends. The restaurant is located overlooking the Hawkesbury River in the picturesque Ku-ring-gai National Chase Park and has attracted scores of famous faces over the years including Orlando Bloom and Cameron Diaz, who recognise that it is one of the finest dining destinations to visit on a trip Down Under.

Pippa and James jetted via seaplane to the exclusive riverside restaurant Cottage Point Inn

The couple and their friends are said to have enjoyed the seven-course tasting menu which includes dishes such as wild kingfish, Wagyu beef and cured pork, and costs around £80 per person, plus an additional £43 for wines carefully selected to match each course.

The newlyweds are believed to be staying at the Park Hyatt hotel

Newlyweds James and Pippa are believed to be staying in a two-bedroom suite at the Park Hyatt hotel, which offers panoramic views of the Sydney Harbour and Opera House. They are reportedly staying in either the Opera suite, which costs arounds £6,397 ($11,000) per night, or the Sydney Suite which costs a cool £11,000 ($19,000) per night. Either suite would be the perfect luxurious retreat for honeymooners; the Sydney Suite comes with a private outdoor terrace with incredible views of the harbour, plus its own sauna, round-the-clock butler service and indoor and outdoor dining for eight people.

With its central location at the Sydney Harbour, it is a prime spot for the couple to get to know the city and take in views including the Vivid Sydney festival, which sees the harbour lit up every night in a dazzling light display.

