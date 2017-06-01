catherine-z-j-1

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals newly decorated stylish living room - see the photos!

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been praised on her interior design skills

by Emmy Griffiths

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed her newly revamped living room, and it is simply stunning! Taking to Instagram, the Chicago actress posted an album of photos showcasing the lounge's new look – which was painted in light cream with accessories in shades of purple, mauve and indigo. In one photo, a large cream sofa with mauve cushions takes centre place in the spacious, light-filled room, while in another, Catherine focused on the mirrored dining table with a large flower centrepiece. In the third photo, the star revealed the adjoining room, which was much more traditional with vintage oak furniture.

catherine-zeta-interview-3

Catherine went with a classic vintage look

Catherine captioned the post: "Family room makeover. #StyleByZeta" and fans were quick to praise her tasteful style. One wrote: "I'm in love with this room! Very well designed, a blend of modern yet classic. Very relaxing feel to the space. Good work," while another person added: "It looks beautiful. So classy and elegant. I love to see a bit of vintage style, although I didn't expect it in any other way. Beautiful Cath. You're a great stylist!"

catherine-zeta-interview-2

The living room leads into the adjoining family room

The mum-of-two also recently shared a snap of her teenage daughter Carys with her niece, Ava. The pair are cuddling each other in the sweet photo, and Catherine simply wrote: "My girls, Carys Zeta and Ava Zeta." Speaking about her two children – Carys and Dylan – Catherine previously told Today: "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness. It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."

