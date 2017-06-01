Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews continue with their Australian adventure in Darwin The newlyweds tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on 20 May

After enjoying the beautiful sights and surroundings of Sydney, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are now continuing their Australian adventure with a trip to Darwin. The newlyweds were pictured touching down at Darwin International Airport on Thursday. Smiling as they passed photographers, the couple appeared to be in great spirits, clearly relishing married life. The Northern Territory is a popular destination for travellers, thanks to Uluru - aka Ayers Rock - the spectacular red rock in the heart of the Australian desert. It appears Pippa and James are following in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who visited Uluru during their first official Australian tour in April 2014.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews touched down in Darwin on Thursday

This trip marks the third leg of their honeymoon; they landed in Sydney on Tuesday after holidaying on a private French Polynesian island following their lavish wedding in Berkshire. During their time in Sydney, the daredevil couple braved the city's iconic Harbour Bridge climb. Dressed down in sports and safety gear, they joined a group to walk to the top of the famous landmark, which was decked out in colourful illumination for Vivid Sydney's light festival.

Pippa looked lovely in jeans and a chic white blouse

Earlier on in the day, Pippa and James, who spent the first week of their honeymoon at the Brando Resort in French Polynesia, were spotted exploring the city and looked blissfully happy as they strolled around hand-in-hand. They reportedly started the day with a jog through Sydney's historic Royal Botanic Gardens, which has scores of beautiful plants and floral displays, the perfect way to kick start a day of sightseeing. Pippa and financier husband stayed at the exclusive Sydney Hotel, Park Hyatt, which offers stunning waterfront views and rooms which retail for as much as £11,000 (AUD $19,000) per night.