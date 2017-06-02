David Beckham and Harper share sweet kiss on family safari holiday The Beckhams are enjoying an incredible African safari during the half-term holidays

The Beckhams appear to be enjoying the holiday of a lifetime during the school half-term holidays. David Beckham has taken his four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper on safari in Africa, and has been sharing incredible photos from the trip on Instagram. As well as giving fans a glimpse at the breathtaking scenery and sunsets he and his children have been enjoying on the trip, David also shared a snap of himself and daughter Harper sharing a sweet kiss, captioning it simply: "Kiss for Daddy <3".

David Beckham posted a photo of himself and Harper kissing on safari

David appears to have been in awe of the wildlife and scenery he has seen during the safari, and on Thursday evening he posted a video from the family's safari jeep that zoomed in to show a lion relaxing in its natural habitat before standing up and walking off as the group passed by. "WOW… So so beautiful," he captioned the clip.

MORE: Get inspiration from celebrity holidays

WOW ... So so beautiful 🦁 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

David Beckham shared this video from his safari

The former England footballer has also been taking the opportunity to relax while back from their tours and shared a photo of himself sitting on a log while clutching a cold drink. He was certainly dressed for the occasion, wearing a t-shirt and khaki shorts, with lace up boots and a trilby hat to top off the look. "Mick Dundee was the shout… I thought I looked the part but maybe that's just me," David captioned the photo, which was taken by his eldest son Brooklyn.

The Beckhams are believed to be on safari in Tanzania

While they haven't revealed where they are holidaying, many eagle-eyed fans have commented to say that it appears they are at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to scores of wildlife including lions, leopards, rhinos, buffalo and elephants.

Victoria Beckham has been forced to miss out on the trip due to being busy working on her new fashion collection, but posted a photo of David and Brooklyn together on her own Instagram on Thursday, adding the caption: "Beautiful boys x kisses from far away. Love from the Beckham's X #familytime."

See the latest travel features here.