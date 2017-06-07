See the country retreat where George and Amal Clooney will be raising their twins The couple are expected to raise their twins Ella and Alexander at the home

George and Amal Clooney will no doubt be hoping for privacy and peace as they settle into life as a family of four with their newborn twins Ella and Alexander, who were born on 6 June. Luckily they have the perfect retreat in the form of their £10million Grade II listed mansion Aberlash House, which is located in the picturesque village of Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire.

STORY: George and Amal Clooney welcome twins!

The couple bought the property in October 2014 and it has undergone extensive renovation works ever since that have transformed it into a dream home for themselves and the new additions to their family.

George and Amal Clooney own Aberlash House in Sonning-on-Thames

As well as adding a swimming pool and pool house to their home, George and Amal have added a large outdoor terrace and private cinema, which will no doubt come in handy to keep their twins entertained when they're a little older. The luxury home is incredibly spacious too, with nine bedrooms, a gym, spa, steam room, wine cellar and a library, ensuring the family have all the facilities they could possibly want or need.

STORY: Amal Clooney opens up about 'beautiful' newborn twins

Another perk is that the home has a separate cottage for guests or staff, which will be ideal if the couple decide to hire a nanny or even enlist the support of Amal's mum Bara Alamuddin with raising the twins.

Amal and George welcomed their twins on Tuesday

The property is set in four acres of land and is surrounded by trees and expansive gardens, which will allow the couple plenty of privacy, while still being easily accessible to London. Other famous faces to live nearby include the Prime Minister Theresa May and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

News of George and Amal's twins' birth was announced on Tuesday in a statement released by the proud new parents. It read: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Loading the player...

See more celebrity homes here.