It's been a difficult few days following the news that Ant McPartlin has checked into rehab. So it was no wonder that his best friend Declan Donnelly was keen for some time away as he holidayed in Italy with his wife Ali Astall. The couple were pictured relaxing in a hotel in Lake Como, making the most of the sunshine as they enjoyed a dip in the pool.

Their holiday comes just days after Dec's sidekick Ant checked himself into rehab for anxiety, depression and an addiction to prescription medication. The star, who is expected to remain in the clinic for at least two months, explained that his troubles began after he battled to recover from a painful knee injury and become addicted to painkiller Tramadol.

Dec and his wife Ali, pictured previously, are holidaying in Lake Como

"The first step is to admit to yourself you need help," Ant, 41, told The Sun on Sunday. "I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time." Dec posted a message on his and Ant's official Twitter page, writing: "Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated, DD xx."

The telly double act with their wives Lisa and Ali

It will be a while before fans see the popular double act return to TV screens. Ant is expected to remain in rehab over summer, with some reports claiming that ITV has given the presenter as long as a year off work. Ant and Dec first met as teenagers on the BBC children's drama Byker Grove, and have since forged a strong friendship and partnership that means they are rarely apart on screen. The duo have racked up countless awards, and have dominated Saturday night TV, with shows including I'm A Celebrity, Britain's Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway.