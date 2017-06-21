Jake Gyllenhaal buys £6.8million apartment in the most star-studded building in New York He joins a long list of celebrity residents of the building

Looking for a new home in New York? There is only one place worth buying according to a number of A-List stars, who have all snapped up apartments in a converted book bindery in the trendy Tribeca neighbourhood. Jake Gyllenhaal has become the latest celebrity to become enamoured by the residence, splashing out £6.8million ($8.63million) for a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom apartment on the fifth floor of the building, according to property website Trulia.

The Brokeback Mountain star will be neighbours with a growing list of celebrities, including his friend and Life co-star Ryan Reynolds, who also lives in the building with his wife Blake Lively and their two young daughters. Meanwhile Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel recently bought a £15.5million penthouse, closely followed by Meg Ryan, who is the new owner of a £7million apartment.

Jake Gyllenhaal has bought a £6.8million apartment in New York

Other property owners in the building include Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently renting her three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property for £21,000 ($27,500) per month, and One Direction star Harry Styles. It's not the only thing the Sign of the Times singer has in common with his new neighbour Jake, as the pair have both famously dated Taylor Swift, who also lives in the Tribeca neighbourhood.

STORY: Jennifer Lawrence's New York property is up for rent - see inside

So what is it that has attracted so many famous faces to the building? Aside from offering spacious apartments in a prime location in Manhattan – the 53 condos range from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet, while penthouses have between 3,500 to 9,500 square feet – there are also a number of impressive amenities available to residents.

The building has a 75-foot lap pool

The 443 Greenwich Street building has a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, children's play room, fitness centre and steam rooms and saunas. Wine connoisseurs can take advantage of the wine cellar, while there are also extra storage rooms available to buy within the building, which dates back to 1882.

GALLERY: See inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's New York penthouse

Another of the major factors that may entice celebrities is the privacy and security the building offers. Despite being home to a number of Hollywood stars, it is a paparazzi-free zone as the entrance sits behind gates with a vaulted lower-level lobby and parking, with on-site valet parking. There is also a 24-hour concierge and doorman, a live-in building manager and a number of porters and handymen within the building, so its famous tenants can enjoy some peace and privacy within one of New York's most popular neighbourhoods. If only we had a spare £6million to join them!

See more celebrity homes here.