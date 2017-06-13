YouTube star Zoella takes fans on a tour of her new home The vlogger said she'd never been as happy as she was while moving in to the luxurious home

Vlogger Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes have excitedly shown off their new home on YouTube. The couple moved into a new house in Brighton over the weekend, and wasted no time in giving their fans a tour, sharing videos before they had even started unpacking.

Speaking in her video, Zoe said: "I've just said to Alfie this hasn't fully sunk in yet. This is our first day moving stuff into the house. We've been packing since February. We decided to do it ourselves – don't do that. It takes so long it consumes your life. We've still been trying to do other things and pack but it's been very difficult – that is why there's been a lull in the old vlogs."

Zoella and Alfie Deyes have moved into their new house

The 27-year-old also said that it was one of the happiest days of her life, explaining to her 11 million YouTube followers: "My environment and my home is probably one of the most important things to me. I was saying to Alfie on the way here that I don't think I've ever felt this happy in my entire life. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

It's no wonder Zoe was excited at moving into her new home as it appears to be the sort of property many people could only dream of owning. As well as having a large living room and space for two offices for both Zoe and Alfie to work on their respective YouTube businesses, it also has a large kitchen and conservatory area that leads onto the huge landscaped garden via concertina doors.

The house has a huge landscaped garden for Zoe and Alfie to enjoy

The popular YouTube stars, who have been dating since 2013, have been busy unpacking and constructing furniture since moving in, and have promised their viewers that they will see more of their home in future vlogs. And while they haven't shied away from sharing videos from their new home, they have kept the exact location of the house under wraps after previously being inundated with fans coming to their front door and trying to peek over the fence into their old home, which they bought in 2015.