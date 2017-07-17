Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy 'wonderful' family holiday in Bali The couple shared photos from their family holiday on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have taken their daughter Luna for a relaxing family holiday in Bali. The All of Me singer and his wife stayed at the Como Shambhala estate near Ubud, a residential health retreat, where they practiced yoga, took Luna swimming, and even had the opportunity to try on traditional Balinese ceremonial costumes.

The couple clearly enjoyed their retreat, with Chrissy saying that her "body and mind have never felt so clear" in an Instagram post on Sunday. "We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali," Chrissy captioned the photo of herself in ceremonial dress. "Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling!"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend wore ceremonial costumes in Bali

The model added: "And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes! And don't worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos. Balance! #notbeingpaidtosaythis." John shared the same photo on his own account, along with photos of both himself and Chrissy spending time with their daughter Luna.

The couple took their daughter Luna on the holiday

John and Chrissy would have had plenty of opportunity to relax and unwind during their time at the resort, which says it combines "holistic wellness with state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional villa accommodation" with the aim to "help guests make informed life changes that last well beyond their stay".

Among the activities they would have tried are yoga and Pilates; Chrissy attempted anti-gravity yoga and posted a short video of herself hanging upside down while strapped into a harness, with an instructor helping to move her into position. "To Amy: the most patient human in the world," she captioned the amusing post.

Chrissy shared a video of her attempt at anti-gravity yoga

Como Shambhala offers a range of wellness programmes and retreats at their resort, which has only 30 rooms, suites and villas to ensure guests all receive the best service possible. Other activities on offer include everything from hiking and martial arts to outdoor rock climbing and white-water rafting.

