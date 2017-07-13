Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman enjoy city break in New York The vloggers have been documenting their holiday on social media

Tanya Burr and her husband Jim Chapman are enjoying a city break in New York. The couple have been exploring the Big Apple over the past few days, and have been documenting their trip on social media. The YouTube stars jetted out to the States at the weekend and wasted no time in exploring all that the city has to offer, including visiting tourist destinations such as Washington Square Park, Brooklyn and some of the city's popular restaurants and bars.

Last night 😛💕🍸 A post shared by Tanya Burr (@tanyaburr) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

One of the places Tanya and Jim visited was 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, an eco-friendly hotel with an enviable location next to Brooklyn Bridge, where they enjoyed al fresco drinks with incredible views back across the river to Manhattan. Tanya shared a number of photos from their night out with her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, including a cityscape photo that she captioned: "Looking good, New York."

Looking good, New York 🇺🇸🗽❤️ A post shared by Tanya Burr (@tanyaburr) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2015, also went for dinner at DuckedUp restaurant at Ludlow House, a part of the private member's club Soho House. Tanya clearly enjoyed the experience and shared a photo of herself en route to the restaurant, adding the caption: "Heading out to dinner in New York on Monday night. We ate at DuckedUp in the Lower East Side and it was so great, you have to order the desk, obviously (and at least three Margaritas)."

But it hasn't all been fun and games for the couple; Jim revealed that he is working with Hugo Boss during his time in the city. The 29-year-old hosted a live stream of the brand's Spring/Summer 2018 Menswear Show at New York Fashion Week at the Fulton Market Building in lower Manhattan.

