Louise Redknapp has taken her sons Charlie and Beau on a summer holiday to Mallorca. The Strictly Come Dancing star jetted away with the youngsters and her friend Emma Rose Thatcher earlier this week, amid rising speculation that she has split from husband Jamie Redknapp after 19 years of marriage.

The 42-year-old is yet to comment on recent reports that she and Jamie have parted ways, and has instead focused on showcasing her impeccable holiday style with photos posted on A Style Album, the blog she founded with fashion stylist Emma.

In one photo Louise looks gorgeous in a black cami and paisley print Dodo Bar Or skirt, which she styled with red Gucci slippers and a Chanel handbag. "Mallorca nights," she simply captioned the photo. Another snap showed the fashion bloggers walking down the street while wearing co-ordinating Preen by Thornton Bregazzi maxi dresses.

The two friends are on holiday in Palma with their children, and were spotted all going for dinner together on Tuesday evening. Reports suggest that Jamie is planning to fly out to the holiday destination to spend a week with Charlie, 12, and Beau, nine, when Louise returns home.

Louise previously quashed rumours that she and Jamie had split in June, following reports that she had moved out of the family home in Oxshott, Surrey. "It was surreal," Louise told The Mirror. "Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner at Zuma, and were in bed together when we saw on Sky that our marriage was in trouble. We're great – don't worry about us, everything's fine."

It is not the first time Louise and Emma have holidayed together; the pair travelled to Marrakech at the end of May to shoot content for their fashion blog, and also enjoyed a glamping night with friends in April, which they documented for their followers on Instagram.

