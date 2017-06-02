All the details on Louise Redknapp's luxury getaway in Marrakech The Strictly Come Dancing star is enjoying a sun-soaked trip to Morocco

Louise Redknapp has been giving us holiday (and style) envy with her latest trip to Morocco. The Strictly Come Dancing finalist has jetted to Marrakech with her friend Emma Thatcher to create content for their fashion blog A Style Album, and has wasted no time in sharing photos from their minibreak on Instagram.

In one photo the mum-of-two shows off her effortless holiday style in a paisley Topshop playsuit while posing in front of a green wooden shutter. "Ready to enjoy a day poolside #Sunshine #Holiday," she captioned the photo. Another selfie shows the duo looking happy and sun kissed as they enjoy dinner together at their hotel. "Moroccan nights with @emmarosestyle for @astylealbum #dinnertime," Louise wrote.

Louise Redknapp is on holiday in Marrakech

The duo are staying at the legendary La Mamounia hotel in Marrakech, which has played host to a number of celebrities since it originally opened in 1923, including the star-studded guestlist at Poppy Delevingne's wedding celebrations in 2014 (with Princess Beatrice, Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung among the attendees). And the luxury hotel will provide the perfect backdrop for Louise and Emma's photoshoots, with traditional Moroccan tiling and décor, plus the stunning pool area where temperatures are currently reaching a balmy 33⁰F.

Louise is staying at the luxurious La Mamounia hotel

The accommodation is also ideally located for Louise to explore the city of Marrakech, with its close proximity to the famous Jamaa El Fna Square and the city souks, however there may be little incentive for them to leave. La Mamounia is situated within a tranquil 17-acre park and has its own outdoor swimming pool and luxury spa, complete with two traditional Hammams, a fitness studio and indoor ozone swimming pool.

Louise and Emma would have their pick of accommodation too, with a choice of stylish guest rooms and suites or one of the three incredible Riads that allow extra privacy each with their own private terrace and ozone swimming pool. If you want to holiday like Louise, prices start at MAD 6,700 (approximately £525) for a classic room and MAD 9,000 (approximately £705) for a Hivemage Suite. Time to start saving!

