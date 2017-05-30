Coleen Rooney shares sweet photo from family holiday to Barbados The Manchester United star jetted out to join his family on holiday in Barbados

Wayne Rooney has jetted out to Barbados to join his wife Coleen and their three sons for a family holiday. The Manchester United footballer was reunited with his family in the Caribbean on Friday, following his team's victory at the UEFA Europa League Final in Stockholm just 48 hours earlier.

Coleen and their three sons – Kai, seven, Klay, four, and one-year-old Kit – certainly appeared happy to see Wayne. The 31-year-old posted a photo of the family all together on the beach on Twitter, adding the caption: "Our Dad's here!!! Let summer time begin… family time." The sweet snap showed the couple standing together on the beach, with Coleen cradling Kit in one arm while Kai and Klay stood smiling in front of their parents.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are on holiday in Barbados with their three sons

The photo received a huge response from fans, with many commenting that it was a "fab family pic". However others were more focused on Wayne's future with Manchester United, asking Coleen to reveal whether he would still be playing for the team next season. Wayne is said to be considering leaving the club this summer and the break will provide him with the opportunity to make his decision on whether to leave Manchester United after 13 years.

As well as relaxing in the sun with Coleen, the England player has been spotted enjoying a kick about with his son Kai on the beach during their family holiday. Wayne and Coleen are huge fans of Barbados and own their own luxury mansion on the island in the exclusive Royal Westmoreland estate, where other celebrity homeowners are said to include Ant and Dec, Rio Ferdinand and boxer Joe Calzaghe.

The couple own a mansion on the Caribbean island

However despite having their own villa, Coleen and Wayne are said to prefer holidaying at the exclusive Sandy Lane Hotel with their children. The luxury resort is a favourite with celebrities including Simon Cowell, David and Victoria Beckham and local islander Rihanna, and sits on 1,000 feet of white coral-sand beach beside the warm, sparkling waters of the Caribbean Sea. Set in an ancient mahogany grove, the high end resort boasts 112 luxury rooms and suites and one exquisite five-bedroom villa with its own secluded grounds and butler service.

