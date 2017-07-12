Ferne McCann relaxes on babymoon in Mallorca The 26-year-old is expecting her first child later this year

Ferne McCann has said she's "feeling revived" after her relaxing babymoon in Mallorca. The former TOWIE star, who is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, shared a number of gorgeous bikini photos from her holiday on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself in a glamorous bikini on the balcony of her hotel, Ferne reminisced on her trip on Monday, writing: "Missing Majorca. Take me back to living in my bikini for a week. However I'm back & feeling revived. This holiday was the perfect time to bond with my bump & relax."

I am having the most beaut holiday. 🌴🌞 sometimes a bit of sun in your bikini is all you need! __________________________________ Wearing @studiothelabel dress 💙 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Ferne McCann enjoyed a relaxing holiday in Mallorca

In another photo Ferne told her followers that a holiday was just what she needed, captioning the post of herself in a colourful beach dress: "I am having the most beaut holiday. Sometimes a bit of sun in your bikini is all you need!"

The mum-to-be chose the perfect destination for her relaxing getaway; Ferne stayed at the Portals Hills Boutique Hotel in Puerto Portals, Mallorca, a luxurious five-star hotel that describes itself as an "idyllic sanctuary" just minutes away for the beach.

As well as spending time sunbathing and relaxing on her sea-view balcony, Ferne would have also been able to take advantage of the other activities on offer at her boutique hotel, such as swimming, dining at one of the restaurants, or paying a visit to the Wellness Lounge, where treatments include massages, facials and manicures - perfect for the glamorous mum-to-be.

Bikini & Bump 💚. ____________________ My bump is coming along nicely...baby is fluttering away, these moments make me so happs 😌. Bikini from @st.luciabay 💚 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

The mum-to-be stayed at the Portals Hills Boutique Hotel

Ferne announced in April that she is expecting her first child, just days after her former boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an acid attack in London. Speaking about her pregnancy on This Morning, the 26-year-old said that she was feeling "positive" about the future and planned to raise her child alone.

"It's been such a stressful, surreal situation to be in. But I'm actually feeling good and positive. Because I'm pregnant, I think that has given me strength and hope to get through this," Ferne told her hosts. "This isn't how I imagined my first pregnancy to be. It's not about what happened. It is about this baby. My main… I'm going to be strong, I'm going to try and keep it together. I really don't want to cry. My main concern and priority is the baby."