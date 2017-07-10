Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk take star-studded holiday in Tahiti The couple enjoyed their first holiday since the birth of their daughter

It looks like Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been enjoying a star-studded holiday in Tahiti! The couple, who welcomed their daughter Lea de Seine in March, joined a group of friends including Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen, Diane von Furstenburg, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for their tropical getaway.

The group trip came to an end on Sunday, with fashion designer Diane sharing a photo of her friends relaxing on a boat with the crystal clear waters of the Southern Pacific Ocean behind them. "Part of the funnest group ever! Bye Tahiti!" Diane captioned the snap.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been on holiday in Tahiti

New mum Irina appeared relaxed in the photo as she puckered up for the camera while Bradley sat next to her and rested his arm on her leg. It marked the first time the couple have been seen together since the birth of their daughter, and they certainly seemed to enjoy their holiday judging by the photos shared by the group on social media.

While Irina didn't post any photos of herself with her boyfriend, she posted a series of snaps from their idyllic holiday, including one of herself relaxing in an outdoor bath surrounded by palm trees. "#Saturday zzz" she captioned the photo.

Irina shared this photo from the bath during her holiday

It wasn't all rest and relaxation though; the group also enjoyed "Cocktails and games", with Diane sharing a photo of Irina looking gorgeous in a colourful wrap dress while she sat among the group. Other members of the group to share photos include Watch What Happens Live… host Andy Cohen, who shared a snap of himself with Diane von Furstenberg, adding the caption: "Wearing DVF with DVF."

The couple spent a week on holiday with friends

While many fans were surprised at the array of stars who all holidayed together, the group have actually all been friends for a long time, and it appears to be Diane who brought them all together. Andy and Diane have been friends for a while and holidayed together in the past, while the designer is also close friends with Anderson's mother Gloria Vanderbilt. Diane and Irina have also been friends for many years, with the model often walking in the fashion designer's shows.

