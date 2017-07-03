See inside the historic Irish hotel where Pippa Middleton spent the weekend The newlyweds stayed at the Eccles Hotel in Glengariff, Cork

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews travelled to Ireland for the weekend to join in the celebrations for her best friend Camilla Campion-Awwad's wedding to her partner Oliver Jenkinson. The newlyweds chose one of the country's most historic hotels for their stay; the 272-year-old Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff, Cork, where they stayed for two nights.

The hotel overlooks the picturesque Bantry Bay with panoramic sea views and plenty of places for Pippa and James to explore, including taking a stroll around Glengariff village or hiring out bikes from their hotel to cycle through the stunning surrounding countryside.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews may have stayed in the Yeats Suite at Eccles Hotel

Opened in 1745, Eccles is one of Ireland's oldest purpose built hotels with a rich history, having spent time as a respite home for WWI British soldiers. It is currently undergoing renovation work to modernise the interiors, while still maintaining its sophisticated styling throughout its 65 bedrooms.

STORY: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend friend's wedding in Stockholm

We expect Pippa and James may have opted to stay in the luxurious Yeats Suite, which has incredible views across Bantry Bay from its private balcony, along with a Queen sized bed and generous en suite bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath. Alternatively they could have chosen one of the hotel's double bay view rooms, which is available from €170 (around £149) per night with bed and breakfast.

The couple stayed at the historic Eccles Hotel in Cork

Facilities at the hotel include a spa room where a number of VOYA treatments such as facials, massages and body scrubs are on offer, along with a restaurant and bar with an outdoor terrace area.

The newlyweds have been jet-setting around the globe in the six weeks following their wedding in May; for their honeymoon Pippa and James travelled to French Polynesia before spending a week exploring Australia. Since their return they have visited Stockholm for the wedding of Jons Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad in June, and attended a charity do in London on Wednesday before their trip to the Republic of Ireland.

See the latest celebrity holidays here.