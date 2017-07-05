Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell enjoys 'Shaycation' in Mykonos

Shay Mitchell has become the envy of fans by sharing photos from her idyllic holiday in Mykonos, Greece.The 30-year-old is enjoying some much deserved downtime after Pretty Little Liars finished its seven-season run in June, and has been sharing photos from the sun-soaked getaway, which she has dubbed her "Shaycation", with her 17.4 million Instagram followers.

#VACAYMODE 😜#ShaycationMykonos A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Shay Mitchell is on holiday in Mykonos

It appears much of the actress' time has been spent on the beach or by the pool, with the Canadian actress saying it was "pure bliss" to be soaking in the Aegean Sea. She also got involved in the 4 July celebrations by donning a stars and stripes emblazoned swimsuit for a day at the pool on Tuesday, telling fans: "I may not be American, but if you know me - you know I love a celebration especially when it means co-ordinating outfits, eating burgers and basking in the sun! Happy 4th!!! What's your favourite holiday?"

The actress is on holiday with her friend Cait Bailey

Shay is holidaying with her friend Cait Bailey, and the pair have certainly been getting into "vacay mode", tucking into indulgent food such as burgers and chips in the sun. The actress has recently opened up about her diet and exercise routine with LaPalme magazine, insisting the right fitness choices are essential for her own happiness.

"You have to do what you like so it doesn't feel like working out," she shared. "I like to do boxing and dance, things where you are having fun and burning calories at the same time." As for food, she's a big breakfast fan: "I try to eat every morning so I'm not grabbing something bad during the day," she explained, adding that carrying her own snacks when she's out and about helps her avoid eating "bad" things. "I want to work out and eat right so I can indulge when I want," she added.

Mmmmmmm mmmmm mmmmmmm. #talknaboutCaitslegbutthefoodwasntbadeeither 😆 A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Shay shared a photo of her poolside feast

Shay has already completed work on her first new project since the end of her teen TV drama - a horror film called Cadaver, which also stars Castle actress Stana Katic.

Get inspiration from the latest celebrity holidays here.