Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave us serious holiday envy as they shared photos from their first romantic trip together last week, and now we have all the details on their luxurious St Lucian getaway. The celebrity couple holidayed at Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort in St Lucia, where they stayed in one of nine new lavish over-the-water bungalows.

The Little Mix star gave fans a peek inside the suite in a number of social media photos and videos, showing off their private patio and extended sun deck which offered beautiful views and direct access to the sparkling blue sea. It was certainly a great choice for a romantic holiday; the suite has a Tranquillity Soaking Tub and overwater hammocks where Perrie and Alex would have been able to relax in private, while they were also able to enjoy a candlelit dinner on the beach - one of the many services offered at the five star resort.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went on holiday to St Lucia

Perrie and her England footballer boyfriend took advantage of the activities available at their hotel, including snorkelling, off-road buggy driving and horseback riding in the ocean, all of which they documented for their fans on Instagram.

The Sandals resort the couple provides the perfect backdrop for holiday photos thanks to its idyllic location on its own peninsula between Rodney Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with panoramic views of the island's volcanic mountains from the beautiful beaches.

The couple stayed in an over-the-water bungalow at Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach resort

If you fancy holidaying like Perrie and Alex it might be time to start saving; a seven night stay in an over-the-water private island honeymoon bungalow costs from £5825 per person. This includes all-inclusive accommodation, 24-hour room service and Butler Elite service to your luxury suite, plus return economy flights from London Gatwick and resort transfers on selected dates before 28 November 2017.

