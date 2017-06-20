Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy 'baecation' in France The couple looked loved-up during their European mini break

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been enjoying a #baecation2017 in France. The pair, whose relationship came to light in March, have travelled around the country in style, paying visits to Cannes, St Tropez, and the city of love – Paris. The couple arrived in Paris on Friday, and have taken the opportunity to do some sightseeing, admiring the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre.

Inside the historic gallery, the new Shark Tank judge, who is an avid art collector, snapped a picture of his lady love looking at the Mona Lisa for his Instagram story. Jennifer also shared a number of glimpses from their holiday on Instagram Stories, with one snap showing her relaxing on the balcony of their hotel room while looking glamorous in a gold dress and quilted Chanel handbag. Another photo showed the pair sharing a kiss on a balcony, with the caption: "Au Revoir".

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share a kiss during their holiday to Paris

Before making their way north to Paris, J-Rod spent the first portion of their trip in Monaco where they toured the Place du Casino. They then spent time on a yacht along the French Riviera and enjoyed a romantic meal at La Chèvre D'or in Èze. On board the boat, the Ain't Your Mama singer was seen in a form-fitting cream monokini spraying suntan oil on her body before catching rays, while the former New York Yankee relaxed nearby. The following day, the yacht brought the 47-year-old star and her leading man to Antibes and Cannes before setting sail once again for a sunset cruise to St. Tropez.

The couple have enjoyed a romantic European holiday together

Since confirming their relationship in March, Jennifer and Alex have taken their love to New York City, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. Just before heading to France, Alex brought his 12-year-old daughter Natasha to see JLo in her All I Have residency in Las Vegas on 10 June. "Good show baby," he said before planting a sweet kiss on his girlfriend during her interview with Access Hollywood. The Booty singer then noted, "He's the best. He's so cute."

