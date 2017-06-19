Perrie Edwards enjoys romantic holiday with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: see photos See photos from the Little Mix singer's first holiday with her new boyfriend

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain certainly appear to be enjoying their first holiday together! The couple have jetted off for a romantic getaway at a tropical destination, and have been sharing photos from the trip with their fans on social media.

STORY: Perrie Edwards looks loved up as she holidays with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Little Mix star hasn't revealed their holiday destination, but it appears to be a luxurious far-flung location where they are staying in an overwater villa with its own private outdoor terrace. The couple appear to be making the most of the activities on offer; as well as relaxing and sunbathing, they also enjoyed a boat trip and went snorkelling. Perrie shared a photo of herself ready to go in the sea while wearing a mask and snorkelling fins, which she jokingly captioned: "Scuba Steve".

Perrie Edwards went scuba diving with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

In another snap the 23-year-old relaxes on a hammock and gazes out to sea while looking glamorous in a bikini and crochet skirt from Studio The Label. Perrie has been impressing fans with her holiday style throughout the getaway, wearing on-trend swimwear and outfits from brands including Topshop, Jaded London and British swimwear label Luna Falls.

Football star Alex, also 23, also shared pictures on his account, one of which showing the lovebirds looking very excited before they embarked on their idyllic trip. The couple went public with their romance in February after Perrie posted a sweet snap of them kissing outside the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This is believed to be the pop star's first serious relationship since her split from Zayn Malik.

The Little Mix singer shared this photo of herself relaxing on holiday

Rumours of a romance with the football star first appeared towards the end of last year. According to The Sun, the former X Factor winner was reportedly keen to keep the relationship private following her split from Zayn. "It's very early days between Perrie and Alex," a source told the publication at the time. "There's certainly some chemistry there and they've enjoyed spending time together. Both are keen to keep the relationship on the down low, they don't follow each other on social media as they know a connection might give the game away. After what happened with Zayn, Perrie doesn't want her love life to become public knowledge."

See more celebrity holidays here.