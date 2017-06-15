Reese Witherspoon enjoys 'wilderness' holiday in Canada with son Deacon The 41-year-old has been sharing photos alongside her 'wilderness buddy'

Reese Witherspoon has been enjoying some mother-son bonding time on a trip to Canada with her eldest son Deacon. The Big Little Lies star has been keeping her 10.1 million Instagram followers updated with their adventures on the "wilderness" trip along the way, as they enjoy active pursuits such as hiking and river kayaking.

The 41-year-old jetted away with her teenage son earlier in the week, sharing a video from their plane as they approached their destination in Canada, which many fans have speculated is Vancouver Island. "#Wilderness here we come!" she excitedly captioned the clip.

Reese Witherspoon and her son Deacon, 13, are on a 'wilderness' holiday

Reese and Deacon, 13, have wasted no time in exploring their surroundings on the trip and both donned similar hoodies and baseball caps for a hiking trip together. "Wilderness buddy @deaconphilippe," Reese captioned a selfie of herself and her son posing together.

Reese has been documenting the trip on social media

The duo also went on a river kayaking trip together which Reese clearly enjoyed, as she later shared three photos from the excursion with her fans, telling them: "#WeSurvived #Canada #StayWILD." While the Hollywood star appears dressed down and make-up free on the adventurous getaway, she did question whether it was acceptable to take her Elizabeth Arden lipstick on the holiday when she was packing for the trip. "Serious question... Can I bring lipstick on a wilderness adventure trip? Yes or no!?" she asked, prompting many fans to encourage her to take it along.

Reese pondered over whether to take her lipstick on the adventurous getaway

Reese is no stranger to the wilderness, having played the author Cheryl Strayed in the Oscar-nominated film Wild, which she has since said drained her both physically and mentally. "Without any hyperbole, it's the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my entire working life," she told Time Out in 2015. However it appears it hasn't dampened her adventurous spirit, as Reese took a similar adventurous holiday with her son to British Columbia in July 2016, which she also documented on social media.

