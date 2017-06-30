Olivia Munn's birthday trip to Turks & Caicos – see inside her luxury villa The X Men star celebrated her birthday in style

Olivia Munn is celebrating her birthday in style with a stay at a luxury villa in Turks and Caicos. The X Men star shared a photo from her tropical getaway on Friday, showing herself relaxing on a sofa outside her incredible holiday home, adding the caption: "Birthday weekend begins now! Thank you @bookingcom for the amazing villa! #bookingyeah #birthdaygirl."

Olivia Munn celebrated her birthday in Turks & Caicos

The actress turns 37 on Monday, so has been joined by a group of friends for an indulgent holiday courtesy of Booking.com. And what a birthday treat it is! The group are staying in a 7,500 square foot, four-bedroom villa that costs around £15,400 ($20,000) per week, and sleeps up to nine people.

The actress received an early birthday cake

Olivia and her friends will be waited on hands and foot during their stay thanks to a five-star concierge service, which helped surprise the birthday girl with a cake and bottle of champagne upon arrival. They have also been able to take advantage of the beautiful weather with the villa's facilities, which include an infinity pool that overlooks the beach, as well as multiple terraces and decks for al fresco dining and sunbathing. Further amenities on offer include an outdoor BBQ, large modern kitchen and an en suite bathroom on each of the four bedrooms.

Olivia's holiday villa costs over £15,000 per week

The 36-year-old certainly appeared to be enjoying her stay; one holiday photo shows Olivia eating watermelon while sat cross-legged in a swimsuit in front of the swimming pool. Another shows her proudly holding up her early birthday cake, which has been decorated with the words: "Happy Birthday Olivia".

Olivia's holiday home is located in Providenciales – a popular island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago – and is just two minutes away from the beach, the perfect spot for snorkelling, stand up paddle boarding and swimming in the stunning crystal clear ocean. Jealous, us?

