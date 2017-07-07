Ronan and Storm Keating take baby Cooper on family holiday to Amsterdam The Keating family are enjoying a city break in the Netherlands

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have taken their baby son Cooper away on a family holiday to Amsterdam. The couple have proudly shared photos of their bundle of joy along with his siblings Jack, Missy and Ali on Instagram, with Boyzone singer Ronan telling fans he was "Hanging with my favourite people in the world".

The family travelled to the Netherlands on Thursday, and it appears that they didn't need to worry about baby Cooper struggling with the flight. The two-month-old appeared perfectly relaxed in a photo Storm shared from their journey, which showed him looking at a book while sat on his dad's lap. "Travel Bunny #NeverCries #Unbelievable #ChilledBaby #GushingMummy #CantHelpIt #SoCute #HappyBaby #Airplane #Daddy #Love #CooperKeating," the proud mum captioned the photo.

Ronan Keating and his family are on holiday in Amsterdam

So far the Keatings appear to have been doing some sightseeing during their city break, with a photo posted by Storm suggesting that they were taking a boat tour along the canals. "Boating Style," she captioned the snap, which showed her standing next to a boat looking stylish in a Zadig et Voltaire top, Joie shorts and Jimmy Choo sandals.

Hanging with my favourite people in the world. #KeatingsinAmstertdam A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

The Keatings are enjoying some sightseeing during their trip

The family also dined at Ma'dam Adam, a popular restaurant that offers impressive views over the Amsterdam skyline from the 20th floor of the A'dam Toren. Storm showed off the "beef tartar with a twist" that she enjoyed at the restaurant, before melting hearts by posting a sweet black-and-white snap of Ronan and his 18-year-old son Jack both smiling as they hold baby Cooper at the dinner table. "Moment #TheBoys #Keating #Family #Love #Unbreakable #Bond #FathersAndSons #CooperKeating," she wrote.

Moment 💙 #TheBoys #Keating #Family #Love #Unbreakable #Bond #FathersAndSons #CooperKeating A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Storm posted a sweet photo of Ronan and Jack with baby Cooper

Ronan and Storm welcomed their first child together at the end of April. Sharing the happy news, Ronan wrote: "Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family."

