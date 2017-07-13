Cristiano Ronaldo's beach holidays with family and girlfriend takes a dramatic turn The footballer encountered a minor setback when customs agents boarded his holiday yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo's family holiday encountered a minor setback when customs agents boarded the yacht he was travelling on with his family for an inspection on Wednesday, 12 July as he was on the high seas between Formentera and Ibiza. The routine check didn't disrupt the Real Madrid player's time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, three children and a slew of family and friends as they were able to carry on without incident.

Cristiano posted a group shot on the same day the yacht was inspected Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

MORE: Cristiano creates lovely moments with his girlfriend and twins

That same day, the 32-year-old shared a snap of his family. "Big family with love," he captioned the photo that shows him giving a salute with his holiday crew. Cristiano's picture comes after his mother Maria Dolores do Santos Aveiro posted an adorable snap from their trip on the Spanish island of her and the family’s latest additions on her Instagram. "Spending time with my most recent grandchildren," she wrote with her son's youngest children Eva and Mateo.

The soccer star and his girlfriend are enjoying time away in Ibiza with family Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo introduces his twins in sweet Instagram snap

The Portuguese football player, who is also father to seven-year-old Cristiano Jr., landed on the island last week and has since been seen enjoying water activities – including jet skiing – and getting in some quality family time. The trip comes after the championship athlete confirmed that he welcomed his twins via surrogate. "I was with the national team, giving them my everything as always, despite knowing my children had been born," he said in the Facebook statement. "I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."