Reese Witherspoon has jetted away for a relaxing beach break with her family, and we could not be more envious! The Wild actress has been sharing photos from her getaway on social media, showing her enjoying the sun with her three children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

While Reese hasn't disclosed her holiday destination online, it certainly appears idyllic, with white sandy beaches, palm trees and sparkling turquoise waters. The 41-year-old posed on the beach with a paddleboard on Tuesday, telling fans: "It was the perfect day for a paddle."

It was the perfect day for a paddle. 🌊☀️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Another shot showcased a hammock strung between palm trees on the beach, with Reese adding the caption: "If anyone needs me I'll be here all day! #LeaveAMessageAfterTheBeep."

Reese has been joined by her husband Jim Toth and three children on the beach break, and she appears to be treasuring the family time they have been able to spend together. "Nights like these… #VacationVibes #MyHeart #PostcardsFromAfar," she captioned a photo of her three children paddling in the sea while watching the sunset earlier this week.

Nights like these... 😍 #VacationVibes #MyHeart #PostcardsFromAfar A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Not only has the actress been giving us holiday envy, she has also been showcasing an incredible holiday wardrobe, kitted out in pieces from her Draper James label's collaboration with Net-a-Porter. Reese proved to be the perfect advertisement for her own label, with one photo showing her wearing shorts and a top from the collection, while another shows her wearing a £341 colourful pineapple print summer dress.

Reese's trip comes just weeks after she enjoyed a "wilderness" holiday with her son Deacon, 13. The mother-son duo enjoyed some time in the great outdoors in Canada, trying activities including hiking and river kayaking. The pair took a similar adventurous holiday to British Columbia in July 2016, which she also documented for her fans on Instagram.

