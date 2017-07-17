All the details on Prince William and Kate's private jet for royal tour The Cambridges touched down in Warsaw on Monday afternoon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started their royal tour of Poland and Germany in style on Monday. The royal couple travelled by private jet with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the short flight to Warsaw, where their tour begins.

The British royals are believed to have travelled on the Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which offers a luxurious and spacious cabin for up to 13 passengers – so there would have been plenty of room for them to spread out with their children during the estimated 2.5 hour flight.

The royals travelled on a private plane to Warsaw

The jet has three separate zones and has lots of facilities to keep George, three, and Charlotte, two, entertained during the journey, including a state of the art entertainment system with two large screens, as well as a full galley area fitted with an oven and microwave for in-flight snacks, plus two toilets.

It appears that Prince George enjoyed the flight so much he was reluctant to leave, with the youngster – who turns four on Saturday – seen hovering by the doorway before Prince William took his hand and led him down the stairs, while Kate and Charlotte followed close behind.

Prince George seemed reluctant to leave their flight

It is likely that the Cambridges will make use of the aircraft throughout their five-day tour to travel in between Poland and Germany, and for their flight home from Hamburg on Friday. The royals have a busy schedule of engagements throughout their tour, which is being carried out at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and will mark their first official joint visit to Poland and Germany.

Day one of the royal tour will start with a visit to the Presidential Palace, where William and Kate will be greeted by President Duda and the First Lady. From there they are set to visit the Warsaw Rising Museum, which is dedicated to the uprising of 1944 that saw the Polish resistance Home Army attempt to liberate Warsaw from German occupation.

Prince William and Kate will have the opportunity to get panoramic views across Warsaw when they visit the Heart in the Warsaw Spire building later that afternoon, before their whistle stop tour of Warsaw culminates at the picturesque Orangery in Lazienki Park, where they will be among 600 guests at a Queen's Birthday Party.

