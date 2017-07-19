Prince William and Kate's luxurious £5,000 royal tour luggage revealed The royals have used luggage from Globe-Trotter, a brand loved by the Queen

As seasoned travellers, it's no wonder the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have an impressive collection of seriously chic yet practical luggage to carry all of their essentials on their royal tours. And much like Prince William's grandmother the Queen, the royal couple favour bespoke pieces from the luxury travel brand Globe-Trotter.

Prince William and Kate's luggage was pictured being loaded onto their private charter plane on Wednesday morning ahead of their departure from Poland, and it included a large classic cream chest-style suitcase that is likely to have been filled with their carefully-selected outfits for their five-day tour, along with all the essentials for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Kate own a suitcase from Globe-Trotter's collection with The Goring hotel

The case is believed to be from Globe-Trotter's limited edition Goring Hotel collection, part of a collaboration with the royal's favourite hotel, where Kate stayed the night before her wedding in April 2011. Each case from the collection is lined with a Gainsborough silk pattern, which is the same material used in the Royal Suite at the Goring Hotel that was designed by David Linley.

The Duke and Duchess each own a 21" trolley case and the 33" extra deep suitcase from the collection, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte each own a 13" Mini Utility Case. Their nanny, Maria Borrallo, was spotted holding one of the cases upon their arrival in Poland on Monday. Meanwhile on previous royal tours Kate's stylist has been spotted holding the Moneypenny Leather Vanity Case from the retailer, which costs £640, and would be ideal for carrying Kate's jewellery for their travel abroad.

Maria Borrallo was spotted carrying a co-ordinating smaller case

The second edition of Globe-Trotter's Goring Hotel collection was released in 2015 but is sadly no longer available for anyone hoping to snap up the same cases as Prince William and Kate. The collection cost between £540 for the 9" mini utility case up to £2,015 for the 33" extra deep trolley case, which Prince William and Kate own.

Similar styles are still available to buy from the brand, but it is a true investment buy. A mini utility case costs from £565, and some styles of the extra deep suitcases cost £2,840. Globe-Trotter was established in 1897 and specialises in creating functional yet lightweight cases that have an iconic and smart aesthetic. The Queen chose the brand for her honeymoon luggage in 1947 and has stayed loyal to Globe-Trotter ever since, and it seems her love of the brand has extended to the rest of the royal family, too.

