See the sweet holiday snaps from Jamie and Jools Oliver’s family holiday The family-of-seven look like they are having a wonderful time away

Jamie and Jools Oliver have taken time out of their hectic lives to enjoy a family holiday with their brood this week – and it looks like they are having a wonderful time. Throughout the week, Jools has been capturing moments from their time away over on her Instagram account – including one seriously sweet picture of their youngest son, ten-month-old River. In the photo, which was captioned: "Beach baby," the youngster is captured grinning while being held in his mum’s arms. Dressed in a star patterned vest top, the little boy looks simply adorable as he enjoys time at the seaside.

Little River looked like he was having a wonderful time on holiday

River’s doting older brother and sister, Buddy, six, and eight-year-old Petal, are pictured with their youngest sibling in another shot as they wait to board the plane. Buddy, who looks cool in a baseball cap, hugs River as they look out the window to look at the aeroplanes, while Petal rests a protective arm on his shoulder. In a third snap, the entire Oliver family are photographed in a candid shot on the beach, complete with a picturesque sunset and clear blue sea in view.

Buddy, Petal and River waiting to go on the plane

The Oliver family enjoyed spending some quality time together

Jamie, 42, and Jools, 42, have been together for over 20 years, and also have two older daughters, Poppy, 15, and 14-year-old Daisy. Earlier this year, mum-of-five Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie's long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were childhood sweethearts. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."