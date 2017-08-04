Buckingham Palace is opening its doors for a family festival this weekend Find out how you can enjoy a royal family day out

If you're still looking to make plans for the weekend, we may have just the thing. Buckingham Palace is set to host the perfect family day out on Saturday with the return of its special Family Festival, and it sounds incredible!

The one-day event will feature a range of fun activities for all of the family to enjoy, including arts and crafts activities, dance and drama workshops, and storytelling sessions that are all designed to offer a unique experience and understanding of the royal family.

Budding princes and princesses will love having the opportunity to dress up and pose on a recreation of the palace's balcony, where the royal family traditionally gather for Trooping the Colour each June. Meanwhile the Family Pavilion at Buckingham Palace will also host arts and crafts activities for children to decorate their own investiture medal or design an outfit for a State Banquet.

Further art activities will be on offer at The Queen's Gallery, which currently has an exhibition called Canaletto & the Art of Venice. Inspired by the theme of the exhibition, children will be able to decorate their own Venetian masks and create their own watercolours, as well as participating in dance and drama workshops.

Families will also get the chance to see what it's like to work at the palace with a visit to the Royal Mews, where interactive displays will showcase what it is like within the stables, and children can dress up as footmen in specially created livery.

The Buckingham Palace Family Festival is hosted between 10.30am – 3.00pm on Saturday 5 August and all activities are included in the price of admission. To enter all three venues you will need a Royal Day Out ticket, which costs £39.50 for adults, £22 for under 17s and free for under 5s. Alternatively you can buy a family ticket for £100, which gives access for two adults and three under 17s. Access to the State Rooms, which currently have an exhibition dedicated to Diana, Princess of Wales, is included in the ticket price.

