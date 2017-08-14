Gary Barlow caught in midst of property row The singer is backing his neighbours in the fight to not have 54 new properties built in their remote West Oxfordshire village

Gary Barlow is supporting his neighbours in their protests against plans to build 54 new properties in Alvescot – the village in West Oxfordshire where the Take That star owns a Grade II-listed property costing £2.3 million. According to newspaper The Mail on Sunday, a woman representing Gary attended a public meeting earlier this month where residents are said to have shared their worries about the developments.

She is believed to have brought up the Grade II-listed status of the 46-year-old's mansion during the meeting. The singer purchased the property together with his wife Dawn, 45, back in 2007. They currently live there with their three children - Daniel, 16, Emily, 15, and eight-year-old Daisy. A spokesman for the star has said: "The Barlows share the concerns of the villagers raised at the parish council meeting but have no comment to make."

Gary and his wife Dawn live in the West Oxfordshire village with their three children

A statement released by Creda Planning has said: "Braemar is carefully considering the comments raised… we are confident that the development would make a positive contribution to the village." However, Historic England, the public body which looks after England's historic environment, have submitted a letter which puts forward their "concerns regarding the application on heritage grounds". They noted: "On the basis of the information submitted, the proposals would neither preserve nor enhance the character or appearance of the Alvescot Conservation Area… the impact would be likely to cause substantial harm to designated heritage assets."

The Alvescot property is one of Gary's many homes. It was estimated back in 2014 that the properties he owns total £20 million altogether. His exclusive property in West London, which he purchased for £10 million back in 2010, has gone up in price significantly since interest from buyers in Russia and China. His Cheshire estate, which he bought for £1 million in 1995, was sold in 2005 for £4.7 million, and currently functions as a wedding venue.